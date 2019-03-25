1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting on San Francisco street

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 25, 2019, 8:29AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say a man was killed and three other people were wounded — one critically — in a shooting on a San Francisco street.

Police say officers responding to reports of gunfire found several people with gunshot wounds in the Fillmore District around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a 25-year-old man from nearby San Leandro died at the scene.

Three adult victims were taken to hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released information about possible suspects or a motive.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine