12 hurt, 50 vehicles involved in pileups on Southern California highway

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 25, 2019, 8:33AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

GORMAN — Authorities say several crashes involving about 50 vehicles on Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles have sent 12 people to the hospital.

The Grapevine section of the interstate was closed as emergency crews responded to the accidents Saturday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol's traffic incident website said the accidents occurred amid thick fog.

Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Ron Haralson said a dozen people were transported to the hospital. One was in critical condition, four others sustained minor injuries and seven more had minor injuries. The injured included a 21-month-old child and a horse in trailer that was rear-ended.

The Grapevine carries traffic over mountains between greater Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. The wrecks caused traffic on northbound and southbound lanes to back up for miles.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine