Driver killed after plunging 600 feet off cliff in Mount Tamalpais State Park

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 25, 2019, 8:43AM
Updated 51 minutes ago

MILL VALLEY — Authorities say a driver was killed after his vehicle plunged about 600 feet down a cliff at Mount Tamalpais State Park in Marin County.

Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Brent McTigue said two women who were hiking in the park called 911 Saturday morning after seeing the vehicle careen down the hillside.

McTigue said the heavily-damaged sedan overturned and the engine was thrown from the vehicle. A Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter airlifted the driver to the roadway where paramedics declared him dead.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the crash. The driver's name has not been released.

