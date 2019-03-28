Photos show what life was like in the North Bay in 1989

Major changes on the political landscape led Time magazine to call 1989, “the year that changed the world.”

During this time period the Berlin Wall was torn down, pro-democracy protests were put down in China’s Tiananmen Square, and an Exxon Valdez tanker spilled 11 million gallons of crude oil into Alaska’s Prince William Sound.

Earth-shaking events also were happening in the North Bay.

In Sonoma County, Ramon Salcido committed one of Sonoma County’s most heinous crimes slaying seven and almost killing two others.

After an evening of heavy drinking and drug use in April, Salcido went on a rampage, murdering his wife, two daughters, a mother-in-law, two sisters-in-law and a coworker. A third daughter, 3-year-old Carmina, was left lying in a field with her throat slit for 36 hours before being discovered by the authorities.

On Oct. 17, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rattled the Bay Area causing the death of 63 people and injuring more than 3,500. Centered near Loma Prieta Peak in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the earthquake led to the collapse of a section of the Bay Bridge and Nimitz Freeway.

1989 also saw the removal of Luther Burbank’s historic Cedar of Lebanon tree. The ancient cedar was planted by Burbank, who brought it as a seedling from Jerusalem. The 105-foot landmark had been severely weakened by fungus and rot, forcing city work crews to cut down the unstable cedar.

