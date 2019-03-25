Body found may be San Francisco beach landslide victim

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 25, 2019, 12:53PM

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities in San Francisco have found a body in the area where a woman was buried in a slide about a month ago.

KGO-TV reports Monday that authorities are trying to identify the remains discovered Monday morning at Fort Funston beach.

Kyra Sunshine Scarlet was with another woman and a dog when tons of sand gave way and came sliding more than 100 feet (30 meters), carrying them along in February. The other woman and dog were rescued.

Fort Funston is part of the federal Golden Gate National Recreation Area and is about 10 miles (17 kilometers) south of the Golden Gate Bridge. It is set above steep cliffs that are about 200 feet (61 meters) above the San Francisco beach.

The U.S. Park Police is the lead agency.

Information from: KGO-TV.

