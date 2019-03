Storm bring more rain to Sonoma County

On-and-off spring showers in Sonoma County will continue through Thursday, with Santa Rosa receiving anywhere from one to two inches of rain by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s during the week, with sunny skies on the horizon this weekend.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-to-high 60s.

