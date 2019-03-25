Man commits suicide before Mendocino County sex-abuse trial

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 25, 2019, 2:51PM
Updated 3 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Paradise-area man scheduled to go to trial in Mendocino County on child sex-abuse charges killed himself before jury selection Monday, according to the Mendocino County District Attorney’s office.

Aaron Douglas Burrows, 51, was facing a felony charge of criminal sexual penetration of a 9-year-old. He failed to show up in court for the start of jury selection Monday morning, said Mike Geniella, a spokesman for the Mendocino County District Attorney’s office.

Butte County law enforcement located Burrows and determined Burrows committed suicide sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning.

“It was kind of disturbing and shocking and unsettling all at the same time,” Geniella said. “Anyone who was connected with (this case) is in a little bit of disbelief.”

Geniella said he couldn’t remember a similar occurrence in his seven years working for the Mendocino County DA.

Burrows was charged with the crime for an incident that was reported following a camping trip to Fort Bragg, Geniella said, and a subsequent investigation uncovered a prior alleged victim of Burrows’ who was going to testify at the trial.

Authorities are making arrangements for ongoing counseling for both victims, Geniella said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine