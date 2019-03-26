Kenwood crash injures two

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 26, 2019, 7:35AM
Updated 16 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two people were rushed to a Santa Rosa hospital early Tuesday after a crash on Highway 12 near Kenwood that blocked the road and tied up early commute traffic, according to initial crash reports.

The crash, reported as a possible head‑on impact, happened just after 5 a.m. on the two‑lane highway. The vehicles collided just east of Hoff Road, the CHP said.

Vehicle debris littered the highway and traffic was diverted until about 7 a.m. when the roadway was opened.

CHP reports indicated the victims appeared to have moderate injuries. Two ambulances responded, along with Kenwood, Sonoma Valley and Santa Rosa firefighters. The victims were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine