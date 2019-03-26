Kenwood crash injures two

Two people were rushed to a Santa Rosa hospital early Tuesday after a crash on Highway 12 near Kenwood that blocked the road and tied up early commute traffic, according to initial crash reports.

The crash, reported as a possible head‑on impact, happened just after 5 a.m. on the two‑lane highway. The vehicles collided just east of Hoff Road, the CHP said.

Vehicle debris littered the highway and traffic was diverted until about 7 a.m. when the roadway was opened.

CHP reports indicated the victims appeared to have moderate injuries. Two ambulances responded, along with Kenwood, Sonoma Valley and Santa Rosa firefighters. The victims were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.