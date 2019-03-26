Death at West Hollywood home of political donor was methamphetamine overdose

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 26, 2019, 8:25AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a second man to die at the Southern California home of a Democratic donor died of a methamphetamine overdose.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Monday that the January 7th death of 55-year-old Timothy Dean was ruled accidental.

He's the second person in a year and a half to have died at the West Hollywood residence of Ed Buck.

The Los Angeles Times reports the investigation into Dean's death is continuing.

The other man, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, also died of a meth overdose.

Buck was investigated in Moore's death, and prosecutors last summer declined to file charges.

Buck's attorney, Seymour Amster, has said Dean came to Buck's home under the influence and didn't ingest any drugs while there.

Buck has frequently supported Democratic candidates, including giving $2,000 to Gov. Gavin Newsom's campaign.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine