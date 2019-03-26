Stolen goats recovered in San Joaquin Valley

FRESNO — Authorities have recovered seven goats that were stolen in a rash of goat thefts in California's San Joaquin Valley.

KMPH-TV reports the Fresno County Sheriff's Office found the goats Monday and arrested the owner of the property where they were stored.

Sergeant Rob Dutrow said goats are docile, rarely branded like cows, easy to steal and hard to see from the road. He said they can be worth anywhere from $150 to several thousand dollars.

The Fresno County sheriff's agricultural task force says there have been seven reports of goats being stolen between Jan. 9 and March 7.

Five of the seven goats belonged to members of the Kingsburg 4-H club, which had 11 goats stolen earlier this month.

Four of the goats were found roaming a roadway.

Information from: KMPH-TV, http://www.kmph.com/

