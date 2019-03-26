Lake Tahoe car salesman stabbed during test drive carjacking

March 26, 2019, 1:17PM

RENO, Nev. — A 45-year-old Northern California man accused of carjacking and attempted murder has been arrested after police say he stabbed a car salesman during a test drive at Lake Tahoe.

Jonathan Paget of South Lake Tahoe, California was being held Tuesday in the El Dorado County Jail on $200,000 bail. The victim is expected to survive.

KOLO-TV in Reno reports Paget was arrested Monday after he stabbed the salesman and fled with the white Dodge Durango on Tahoe Mountain Road in South Lake Tahoe.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the call at 11 a.m. and took the victim to the hospital.

A deputy spotted the vehicle and California Highway Patrol officers joined the chase before Paget crashed into a snow berm. He tried to run but was captured. It's not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com

