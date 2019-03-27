Palo Alto couple indicted on new charges in college admissions scam

A Palo Alto couple implicated in this month’s nationwide college admissions cheating case will ‘fight like crazy’ against the charges, their lawyer said Tuesday as they faced a new indictment on the allegations in federal court.

Gregory Colburn, 61, a radiation oncologist, and his wife, Amy, 59, were among the 33 parents across the country charged in a March 12 federal complaint alleging conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in a scheme involving falsified college applications.

On Tuesday, the Colburns were indicted on those and additional charges including money laundering. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston would not comment on the indictment.

But the Colburns’ lawyer, Patric Hooper, suggested it was because his clients had demanded a preliminary hearing on the initial complaint that would have required prosecutors to present evidence against them in court in 21 days.

Charges brought through an indictment by a federal grand jury have no such requirement, he said.

“We’re going to fight like crazy,” Hooper said in an interview Tuesday. “We think he’s innocent — he and his wife — and request a speedy trial.”

Also re-charged in Tuesday’s superseding indictment against the Colburns was David Sidoo, who was president of mineral producer Advantage Lithium in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Sidoo took a temporary leave from the company after he was arrested in San Jose and charged in the college admissions case.

He pleaded not guilty March 15 and is free on $1.5 million bond.