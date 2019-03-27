Possible murder‑suicide on Sonoma coast

Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found at a coast campground, a sheriff’s spokesman said Wednesday.

Sgt. Spencer Crum said it appeared to be a case of murder and suicide, but detectives and deputies were at the coast site early Wednesday, investigating.

The bodies were found at Ocean Cove campground, Crum said. Ocean Cove is a small coastal community and campground north of Timber Cove. If the deaths are a case of one person killing a partner and then themselves, then it’s the second murder-suicide in Sonoma County this month.

On March 11 a Santa Rosa man shot his wife as she sat in her SUV in the Coddingtown Mall, then drove a few blocks and shot himself. Both died. Paula Zamora, 43, had wanted a divorce and Tomas Zamora-Martinez, 52, had wanted to reunite, according to Santa Rosa police.

