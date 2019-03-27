Rep. Mike Thompson names Napa County deputy involved in shooting First Responder of the Year

A Napa County sheriff's deputy’s has received Rep. Mike Thompson’s First Responder of the Year award for her actions on Feb. 17, when she shot and killed a parked motorist after he shot at her at point blank range during a vehicle check.

Deputy Riley Jarecki was not injured in the Henry Road incident, which was captured on her body camera.

The video shows Jarecki asking Javier Hernandez Morales, 43, to roll down his window. As he rolls it down, he pulls out a pistol and fires at her. The video becomes shaky while she moves from the driver’s side window to the passenger side of the car.

Jarecki then fires 15 shots into the car, killing Morales.

“Deputy Jarecki is an excellent role model and dedicated to protecting her community.” The Napa Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Great to see a true leader recognized for her hard work.”

Jarecki was sworn in on June 20, 2018. According to the Napa Valley Register, she comes from a law enforcement family. Her father is a Napa County sheriff's sergeant and her grandfather was a Napa police department captain.

