Body found on San Francisco beach belongs to missing woman

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 27, 2019, 11:39AM
Updated 11 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Family members of a woman killed last month after a cliff in San Francisco collapsed say a body found in the area earlier this week belongs to her.

Kyra Sunshine Scarlet's mother, Susan Scarlet, says on a GoFundMe page that the remains discovered Monday at Fort Funston beach belong to her daughter.

The 22-year-old Oakley resident was with another woman and a dog when tons of sand gave way and slid down more than 100 feet (30 meters), carrying them along in February. The other woman and dog were rescued.

Fort Funston is part of the federal Golden Gate National Recreation Area and is about 10 miles (17 kilometers) south of the Golden Gate Bridge. It is set above steep cliffs that are 200 feet (61 meters) above the beach.

