Tribute to Vietnam War veterans goes on display in Windsor

The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be open to the public around the clock through Sunday afternoon at Wilson Ranch Soccer Park in Windsor.

As a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial took shape Friday on a broad green soccer field in Windsor, J. Stephania Ryan waited patiently to carry the synthetic granite panel bearing her father’s name.

Dwight M. Durham, an Army Ranger sergeant with the 75th Infantry Regiment, was killed while leading a team of six men on patrol in Tay Nihn Province on April 10, 1969. He was 19 years old and belonged to a long-range reconnaissance patrol making forays deep into enemy territory.

Ryan, who goes by the name Steph, was 5 months old at the time. “So I never met him,” she said.

Dwight Durham, who in the Army went by the nickname “Bull,” is among the 58,318 names engraved on the three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that arrived Tuesday and will be on display through Sunday afternoon at Wilson Ranch Soccer Park on Cameron Drive at Mitchell Lane.

The memorial includes the names of 58 men officially listed as Sonoma County residents when they were killed or went missing in or near Vietnam between 1956 and 1975.

On Wednesday, two men helped Ryan carry the panel over the wet grass to the black aluminum frame that holds a total of 144 panels in ascending height up to 7.5 feet, arranged in a chevron shape 375 feet long.

“I’m sorry,” Bill Mikan, a Windsor police community service officer, said to Ryan, helping lift the panel into place.

“Thank you,” said Ryan, a Santa Rosa resident. “I count my blessings every day.”

Moments later, she admitted the emotional impact of handling the tribute to her father.

“The loss is there, every day,” she said.

About 60 volunteers, including Coast Guard members, veterans and first responders, turned out Wednesday morning to assemble the Wall That Heals, a project of the Virginia-based Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, a nonprofit that raised $8.4 million to establish the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. in 1982.

The replica wall, which debuted in 1996, criss-crosses the nation in a 53-foot trailer that got a CHP escort to Windsor, the fifth of 34 stops on its itinerary this year, said Tim Tetz, outreach director with the memorial fund.

It only takes 30 volunteers to assemble in about six hours, he noted, since the panels can only go up one by one, working from both ends.

“We carry all of these panels with the respect they deserve,” Vic Muschler, memorial fund site manager, told volunteers standing by the trailer.

That means wearing gloves and removing any exposed metal, such as a belt buckle, that might scratch a panel. At least two people must carry each panel, the shorter ones held with the names “facing up to the heavens,” he said.

Longer panels, carried by three or four people, must be held sideways so they don’t flex in the middle.

“We cannot get in a hurry,” Muschler said, calling for a “very slow and methodical process.”

Tim Duke, a Sonoma County sheriff’s lieutenant, said volunteering for the wall detail was “an incredible opportunity.”

“The sacrifices that the people on this wall have made for this county,” he said, have preserved “the freedoms that we have today.”