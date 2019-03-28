Santa Rosa man sentenced to 75 years in prison for killing his wife, father

A Sonoma County judge Wednesday sentenced a Santa Rosa man to 75 years to life in prison after he pleaded no contest last month to the 2017 slaying of his wife and father.

Dalton Carlson, 33, had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with additional time for the use of a firearm in the commission of the crime.

Carlson shot his wife, Jessica Carlson, and beat his father, Dale Carlson, to death with a flashlight in separate attacks in the city in February 2017, prosecutors said. He was arrested standing outside of his wife’s house, and blood from the victims was found on his overalls.

“These murders were committed in a particularly callous and brutal fashion,” County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

Carlson reportedly had used drugs in the months leading up to the slayings, and friends of Jessica Carlson told The Press Democrat she had become increasingly concerned with his behavior.

Two months before the killings, Carlson had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife, and she secured a “peaceful contact” restraining order against him the week before her death.

Investigators never determined what, exactly, propelled Carlson to such horrific violence, Ravitch said.

The case underscores the need for friends and family members to support people who may be victims of domestic violence, she said.

“If you are concerned about somebody, make sure that they get to a safe place,” she said. “You should always, if you see something, say something.”

Ravitch said community members in domestic violence situations and their friends and families can contact the Family Justice Center located in Santa Rosa. The Center can be reached at 707-565-8255 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The Sonoma County YWCA also operates a 24-hour domestic violence hotline at 707-546-1234.