Brian Elliott, mentor and veteran in Sonoma County fire community, dies at 65

Shock and heartache have struck both Sonoma County’s fire service and cannabis industry with the abrupt death of Brian Elliott, a 40-year firefighter and Renaissance man who felt drawn late in his career to help local marijuana entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of their newly legalized and regulated trade.

Elliott was an amiable and restlessly creative man inspired to his vocation by his father, late Santa Rosa assistant fire chief George Elliott. He died Wednesday morning from complications of diverticulitis, a type of intestinal infection. He was 65.

A captain in the Santa Rosa Fire Department at the age of 22, he rose then to the rank of battalion chief but found the managerial work too detached from attacking fires and directly aiding people in crisis. “For him, it was too administrative, you might say,” said Jack Piccinini, a Sonoma County fire service leader who knew Elliott since the 1970s.

Fully qualified but unfulfilled as a battalion chief, Elliott went back to being an SRFD captain. While still working full time for the department, he became part-time chief of the Cloverdale Fire Protection District and directed the financing, design and construction of the city’s fire headquarters.

“That was about 11 years of his life,” said his wife of 40 years, Rhonda Elliott. Though the couple lived mostly in Santa Rosa, they did move to outside of Cloverdale and refurbish an old farmhouse on 3 acres of land.

Fire service colleagues described an eager, exacting firefighter who was always ready to run to a truck and was a huge supporter of constant training to assure everybody on the rig was on the top of his or her game.

“If you worked on his crew, you’d better know how to do your job, because he did,” said fellow retired Santa Rosa firefighter Ron Shull. “If you didn’t know, he’d teach you.”

Observed Jason Jenkins, who’s both the Cloverdale part-time fire chief and a battalion chief with the Santa Rosa department, “He loved to teach people, from the entry-level rookie to an experienced veteran. Brian always had something to say, something to teach.”

Elliott also was a versatile musician, a self-taught sound engineer, a helpful handyman, an artist, a great believer in random acts of kindness and a member of the Redwood Credit Union supervisory committee.

Upon his retirement in 2010, Elliott acted as an adviser to local fire departments on myriad issues such as annexations and consolidations.

Then Elliott learned something about marijuana.

He and his wife have custody of an 8-year-old grandson, Matthew, who lives with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. “Brian was like the whole center of Matthew’s life,” Rhonda said.

The couple found that a cannabis-based medication helped with Matthew’s seizures. Brian Elliott refocused his consulting practice from fire departments to cannabis entrepreneurs working to come into compliance with government codes. Typical of Elliott, he quickly became an expert on the subject.

His partner in the Santa Rosa-based Canna Code Compliance consulting firm was Tawnie Scarborough, founder and ex-chief of the Sonoma County Growers Alliance.

Scarborough said that as a retired fire chief, Elliott’s “understanding of fire and safety code was a missing link for an industry that never had the privilege of being part of traditional business.”

Scarborough said Elliott became indispensable as a knowledgeable, passionate and creative go-between able to help owners of cannabis enterprises and regulators define the issues and find common ground.