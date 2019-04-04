Test your knowledge of Sonoma County history

JANET BALICKI WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 4, 2019

April showers may bring May flowers, but they also bring a whopper of a history quiz with questions difficult for even longtime Sonoma County residents.

The questions span 112 years of Sonoma County history and cover a range of topics from sports, to politics to religion.

Are you brushed up on the starlets of the Sonoma Coast? Famous local residents? The bygone businesses of Guerneville?

How to play: Proceed slowly. Read the question in the caption field and the image it describes. When you think you have the right answer, scroll to the next slide to see the answer.

Hint: All of the events occurred in the month of April.

-News Researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report

