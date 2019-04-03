Elinor Twohy, environmental champion and chronicler of Jenner, dies at 97

A newborn seal pup rescued from the beach last month in view of Elinor Twohy’s riverfront home in Jenner very well might have caught her attention almost any other day in the past three decades.

Twohy, 97, was devoted to the harbor seal colony at the mouth of the Russian River, maintaining a record of daily observations for almost 30 years and laboring for far longer to ensure the marine mammals were safe and protected at their haulout there.

She was instrumental in the campaign to ban dogs at Goat Rock State Beach after several baby seals were mauled or abandoned because of unleashed pets. She also supported creation of a seal watch program through which the rookery is protected.

Twohy’s run as a guardian of the Jenner coast — a scenic stretch she and her late husband, John Twohy, fought to protect for more than a half century — came to an end late last month.

Two days before the newborn seal was rescued, on March 22, Elinor Twohy died in her sleep at her cottage perched just above the Russian River mouth. There, the windows look out onto Goat Rock beach, the ocean and all the wildlife that never failed to pique her interest.

Twohy, whose health had briefly been in decline, was a full-time Jenner resident for nearly 50 years and had served as the town’s postmaster and historian.

She was among the original defenders of the North Coast — part of a generation of environmental pioneers who first understood what was at stake when developers began to eye open seaside lands for subdivisions, shopping centers and even a nuclear power plant in Bodega Bay.

“What an important presence she was in Jenner,” said longtime friend Buz Rowell, 75. “Everybody knew her. Absolutely everyone.”

Twohy joined her first environmental fight — against gravel dredging in the mouth of the Russian River in the 1960s — while still a Palo Alto resident who spent weekends at the Jenner family house. Later, she and fellow activists battled for years to save the Jenner headlands and the Willow Creek watershed from development.

But it is her legacy as defender and chronicler of the Jenner seal colony that likely leaves the deepest mark. Her records, which contributed to several scientific studies, were compiled initially through a daily drive to a Highway 1 overlook and more recently from her window, using what Rowell called “a very strong but impractically large pair of binoculars.”

Twohy was among a host of women recognized last May for their environmental stewardship at a gathering hosted by Cea Higgins, executive director of California Coastwalk.

Twohy, Higgins said, was an exemplar in the field of “citizen science” before the term was known.

“She was a force to be reckoned with, for sure, but she always used science and observations to back whatever policy or program she was working to establish,” Higgins said. “I think that is what was so unique. Great lady. Another great lady of Sonoma County. But I think her example is state- (or) nationwide.”

Twohy was a founding member of the Stewards of Slavianka — now the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, which oversees interpretive programs and helps manage public lands across the region. Its Seal Watch program enlists volunteers who help protect and educate the public about the harbor seal colony, particularly during pupping season.