Sonoma County’s oldest bookstore celebrates 47 years in business

With an inventory of more than 100,000 used books and knowledgeable employees happy to assist customers, Paperbacks Unlimited is an oasis for North Bay readers.

Jill Brown and Howard Brown — then a couple, now 20 years divorced — founded the bookstore on a whim in 1972. Today Paperbacks Unlimited is Sonoma County’s oldest bookstore, a fixture along Highway 12 in Santa Rosa’s Rincon Valley.

Books are meticulously shelved in sections by genre and in alphabetical order by author and title, a courtesy to shoppers searching for book club selections, favorite series, bestsellers or obscure works. Even the occasional reader who shows up asking about a recommended book — knowing a character or theme but not the author or title — still has a chance of scoring a copy. Clerks double as sleuths, asking questions, referencing information online and narrowing down options.

“That’s when we put our heads together,” said Jill, 72.

It’s the kind of personalized service customers appreciate, the owners say, and something not available from online competitors.

“A lot of people come in and say they’re looking for something to read,” said Howard, 73. “My first question is, ‘Tell me something you’ve liked.’” His suggestions start from there.

The staff also helps out by recommending titles, and Paperbacks Unlimited produces an informative monthly newsletter and blog. Customers can find in the store a large children’s section, teen titles, cookbooks, memoirs, westerns, romance and a small area for erotica, like “Fifty Shades of Grey.” There are religious and political titles, gay and lesbian topics, contemporary and historical fiction, sci-fi, fantasy and miscellaneous fiction and nonfiction.

“Gothic is gone, horror has shrunk and paranormal is growing,” Jill said. “Ten years ago we didn’t have a paranormal section.”

The mystery and suspense section is the most popular, and author Louise Penny “is gold right now,” Jill said. Danielle Steel also has made a comeback, while Agatha Christie and Rex Stout are always popular. Books by Lee Child, Janet Evanovich and Nora Roberts (and her pseudonym J.D. Robb) are among those in high demand. North Coast novelist Christine Feehan, a No. 1 New York Times bestselling romance-paranormal author, also has a following.

Paperbacks Unlimited specializes in pleasure reading — no textbook or antiquarian items to be found. The store encourages lighthearted risk-taking with its “Blind Date” offerings: a $1 book wrapped in brown craft paper, listed as fiction or nonfiction, and with a few hints about the story hidden within.

Members of Sonoma County’s numerous book clubs make up a considerable customer base, as do older readers.

Anne Delse, a retired middle school math and science teacher, visits the bookstore every few months. She enjoys the “friendly people” and how “well-shelved” the books are in the spacious, 4,000-square-foot store.

“When you’re looking for a specific author, that’s important,” said Delse, who left the bookstore on a recent morning with seven paperbacks. “Some people eat for comfort. I read for comfort.”

All books at Paperbacks Unlimited, including numerous audiobooks, are sourced from customers, who get a store credit for the quality paperbacks they bring to the trade-in window. A small percentage of hardcover books are accepted and sold, mostly current titles not yet out in paperback.