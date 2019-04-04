Hank Cornelssen, former Sonoma County Farm Bureau president, dies at 85

Only a few years ago, backyard farmers and ranchers with questions could do no better than to ask Hank Cornelssen at Sebastopol Hardware Center.

That particular grandfatherly sales associate knew as much as anyone about agriculture. Earlier in his life, Cornelssen was an industrious kid on a prune and grape ranch, and a 4-H All-Star. He’d planted countless acres of grapevines, traveled to India as a farming ambassador and operated what he’d rightly boasted was the biggest feed store in all of Fulton.

The former Sonoma County Farm Bureau president and globetrotter died March 7 from complications of a fall. He was 85.

“We would have had our 60th wedding anniversary at the end of April,” said his wife, Lynn Cornelssen of Santa Rosa. “We didn’t quite make it.”

The pair met as kids at a 4-H meeting in Windsor. They reconnected after college and Hank Cornelssen’s stint in the U.S. Army and married in 1959. They reared two children in Sonoma County, and then relished becoming the grandparents of three and the great-grandparents of four.

Henry Adolf Cornelssen was born in San Rafael on Oct. 29, 1933. His parents moved the family to a ranch on Windsor’s Faught Road.

Young Hank Cornelssen became active in 4-H and in FFA, exhibiting at the first FFA Country Fair in Healdsburg. The Korean War was on when he graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1952.

Cornelssen was drafted into the Army and spent most of his tour of duty with a mechanized infantry battalion in Germany. His wife noted the assignment allowed him to celebrate his 21st birthday with a German grandmother.

Upon his honorable discharge, Cornelssen returned home to California and enrolled in agriculture classes at UC Davis. He and Davis student and former fellow 4-H member Lynn Ellefsen reconnected at a dance, fell in love and married.

They went into the vineyard management business, opening Cornelssen Brothers with Hank Cornelssen’s brother, Del. They planted and tended a total of about 5,000 acres of vineyards in Sonoma and Napa counties.

The Cornelssens subsequently co-founded Sonoma Grapevines with the late Richard Kunde and George Kovatch. After that, Hank and Lynn Cornelssen operated Forest Glen Nursery and, next door, Fulton’s largest — and only — feed store, Fulton Valley Feed.

Then, for 20 years, until his retirement in 2013, Hank Cornelssen helped out at Sebastopol Hardware Center.

In his free time he savored gardening and traveling with his wife across the country and around the world.

“He was always busy,” Lynn Cornelssen said. “He was a really wonderful man.”

Hank Cornelssen died at Marin General Hospital two weeks after he was injured in a fall at a Marin County restaurant.

In addition to his wife and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he is survived by his daughter, Cathy Estes of Santa Rosa, and his son, Chris Cornelssen of Santa Barbara. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Eggen and Lance Chapel.

Cornelssen’s family suggests memorial donations be made to Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401; Redwood Caregivers, 1140 Sonoma Ave., Suite 1B, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; or Fit For Equality, Inc., 1 00 E. St., Suite 104, Santa Rosa, CA 95404, or Runwinecountry.com.