Legendary tattoo artist Lyle Tuttle dies in Ukiah

Lyle Tuttle, who helped to bring tattoos into the mainstream of American culture while inking some of the biggest celebrities of the 1960s, died last week at his home in Ukiah at the age of 87.

Over a career that spanned 70 years — and left nearly every inch of his body covered in tattoos — Tuttle achieved rock star status among tattoo artists and aficionados alike, becoming the face of the art form in 1970 when he made the cover of Rolling Stone.

“For people who knew him and his work, he’ll be remembered as the person who put tattooing on the table as a viable means of expression for a wide range of people,” tattoo historian Anna Friedman said.

Born in Iowa to a family of farmers in 1931, Tuttle’s parents moved to Ukiah to escape drought. At the age of 14, Tuttle took a bus to San Francisco and got his first tattoo — a heart emblazoned with the word “Mother,” after seeing similar tattoos on servicemen returning from World War II.

“He was enchanted on the first visit he took to San Francisco,” said Danielle Bolardi, curator and manager of the Lyle Tuttle Collection.

He began tattooing in 1949, working in California and Alaska before opening his own shop in San Francisco. When he started, there were about 300 tattoo artists in the entire United States, Friedman said.

“Lyle always told me, ‘I wasn’t even a great artist, I was just around at the right place at the right time,’ ” his friend, Jon Whitman, said. “He basically merchandised himself.”

At the time, tattoos were viewed by many Americans as a symbol of deviance, associated with sideshow freaks, bikers, gang members and sailors. His shop became a popular destination for members of the San Francisco counterculture during the 1960s, and by the end of the decade he was being sought out by the likes of Janis Joplin, Joan Baez, the Allman Brothers, Peter Fonda and Cher.

When Joplin died, hundreds of people replicated the tattoo Tuttle gave her — a heart on her breast.

Tuttle’s work gained attention from mainstream media, featured in Time magazine and the Wall Street Journal with stories about the growing popularity of tattoos on women. In the early 1970s, his elaborate chest and back tattoos were replicated on a long-sleeved shirt that sold by the hundreds of thousands.

His career took Tuttle around the world. In 2014, he became the first and only person to tattoo someone on all seven continents, including Antarctica. Tuttle’s proudest accomplishment, according to Bolardi, was assembling the world’s largest tattoo art collection, including thousands of tattoo machines, tattoo flashes and other artifacts.

Tuttle, who retired from tattooing in the 1990s, continued to appear at tattoo conventions up until a week before his death. He died March 26 at his childhood home in Ukiah, two weeks after he was diagnosed with inoperable throat cancer.

Tuttle is survived by his wife, Judy, and daughter, Suzanne. He was eulogized by several legendary tattoo artists at a packed funeral in Ukiah on March 30.

“Lyle was larger than life. He had a tremendous intellect, and not just about tattoo history,” Bolardi said. “He had a magnetic personality. He was a maverick, and he was a real lover of life.”

