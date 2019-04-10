WWII pilot, Sebastopol resident Darrel Shumard dies at 97

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 10, 2019

Fully 74 years after his fighter-bomber tumbled from the sky over war-plagued Europe and he was seized by German soldiers, Darrel Shumard just four weeks ago took off from Sonoma County’s airport in a Cessna with a pilot a generation younger beside him.

At age 97, the taciturn and modest Shumard, long one of the region’s most revered veterans of World War II, took the controls of the sporty, six-seat plane and headed off for Amador County.

“He flew the thing all the way over and all the way back,” marveled his pal, Lynn Hunt, a pilot and restorer of the sorts of warplanes that Shumard flew as a young U.S. Army Corps captain.

Hunt added about Shumard, “He never lost his touch.”

A Sebastopol resident who for decades was regarded as a living treasure by fellow members of the Santa Rosa-based Pacific Coast Air Museum, Shumard died at home Sunday evening. He’d gotten along as a widower since the death of his wife of 56 years, Madeline Hood Shumard, in 2010.

Darrel Shumard was a quiet celebrity among the region’s military veterans. For decades, he delighted in driving his vintage Army jeep in parades and he was sought out at gatherings of vets and members of the air museum, located at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

“He was kind of a rock star to us, though he never would have used those words,” said Hunt, a leader of the museum. “He might be the humblest person I’ve ever known.”

Hunt added, “You didn’t dare call him a hero.” He said Shumard was adamant that the true war heroes were all those who didn’t make it home.

Shumard was born Dec. 2, 1921, in Galesburg, Illinois. He wasn’t yet school-aged when hard times pushed his parents to California in search of work.

When he was 10 and 11 years old and the Great Depression was on, Shumard and his folks became “fruit tramps,” granddaughter Michelle Grady of Rohnert Park recalls. They moved from orchard to orchard in the Monterey-Salinas area, picking produce.

Shumard graduated from high school in Turlock. He had studied at Modesto Junior College for a year and worked briefly at Lockheed Aircraft Co.’s factory in Burbank when, not long after the Japanese Imperial Navy attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, he went to war.

He trained to fly the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk fighter, then the P-47. He flew missions against Germany in the Battle of the Bulge, Hitler’s attempt to disrupt the Allies’ advance that began with the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France.

Early in 1945, 23-year-old 1st Lt. Shumard was flying out of France with the 404th Fighter Squadron, 371st Fighter Group, 9th Air Force. On Valentine’s Day, while flying in formation on his second mission of the day, the wings of his plane and a second one accidentally touched.

Damaged, both planes went out of control and both pilots bailed out, descending beneath parachutes near the French-German border.

Shumard always considered himself lucky, but that day his boots touched down in the midst of German soldiers while the second pilot came down among Americans.

Shumard was imprisoned at a POW camp. As the Allies approached, the prisoners were forced to march many miles to a second camp.

Close friend and fellow pilot Bill Canavan recalled Shumard telling how he was walking the camp’s perimeter fence one day, just for something to do, and he came upon a familiar face — that of a former Turlock neighbor and high-school buddy.

Shumard learned the man, Art Peterson, had become a pilot of a Martin B-26 Marauder bomber. “They couldn’t believe they found each other,” Canavan said.

Shumard and his fellow POWs were liberated April 29, just days before Germany’s surrender. Shumard was back in California and an honorably discharged veteran when the war ended with Japan’s surrender on Aug. 15.

Again a civilian, he went to work for a Southern California construction firm that paved streets and parking lots and such. In 1953, he fell in love with Madeline Hood, a descendant of Roger Williams, founder of the Rhode Island colony.

They married, worked hard, reared a family and, wisely, in the 1970s invested in an oil well in New Mexico. The well struck big. The payoff allowed the Shumards in 1986 to retire to Sonoma County and build a house outside of Sebastopol.

The investment also enabled Darrel Shumard to resume flying. He purchased a Cessna 172, then a Cessna 210. He and a partner also restored a WWII-era Vultee BT-13 Valiant trainer.

Friend and fellow pilot Canavan recalled that Shumard learned years ago of Angel Flights, on which volunteer pilots ferry seriously ill people living in rural areas of Northern California to medical appointments in cities hundreds of miles from their homes.

“He did it for years,” Canavan said. “He got me into it.”

Shumard also was a stalwart of the Pacific Coast Air Museum. He was so beloved and respected by fellow members that just prior to their annual Wings Over Wine Country air show in 2016, they shocked him.

PCAM members secretly pooled $6,000 and arranged for the owner of a restored P-47, the model of fighter-bomber Shumard piloted in the war, to fly it to the Santa Rosa air show’s opening reception. As Shumard beheld the plane and took in the crowd’s grateful applause, he wore the Army Air Corps jacket and white scarf he’d received upon completing flight school in 1943.

He gazed up at the P-47 and said, “I forgot how big they are.”

Also in 2016, Shumard and pilot and friend Lynn Hunt climbed into a T-28 trainer at the Sonoma County Airport. Hunt said after the flight that he never touched the controls, that Shumard did all the flying.

The highly principled and low-key combat vet drove his Army jeep in many Veterans Day and other parades. In recent years, he no longer drove but was roundly cheered as he rode as a representative of the dwindling corps of veterans of World War II.

Friend Kathie Morgan, who serves on Sonoma County’s United Veterans Council and manages the small group that meets as the regional Pearl Harbor Survivors organization, entered Shumard in eight parades across the county in 2017.

As reluctant as Shumard was to accept attention or praise, Morgan remembers him telling her following a robustly cheered appearance in a Rose Parade in Santa Rosa, “That was a very pleasurable experience.”

In addition to his granddaughter in Rohnert Park, Shumard is survived by daughter Bonnie Donato of Hilo, Hawaii, four other grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Shumard’s life is being planned for later this year.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

