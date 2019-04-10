WWII pilot, Sebastopol resident Darrel Shumard dies at 97

Fully 74 years after his fighter-bomber tumbled from the sky over war-plagued Europe and he was seized by German soldiers, Darrel Shumard just four weeks ago took off from Sonoma County’s airport in a Cessna with a pilot a generation younger beside him.

At age 97, the taciturn and modest Shumard, long one of the region’s most revered veterans of World War II, took the controls of the sporty, six-seat plane and headed off for Amador County.

“He flew the thing all the way over and all the way back,” marveled his pal, Lynn Hunt, a pilot and restorer of the sorts of warplanes that Shumard flew as a young U.S. Army Corps captain.

Hunt added about Shumard, “He never lost his touch.”

A Sebastopol resident who for decades was regarded as a living treasure by fellow members of the Santa Rosa-based Pacific Coast Air Museum, Shumard died at home Sunday evening. He’d gotten along as a widower since the death of his wife of 56 years, Madeline Hood Shumard, in 2010.

Darrel Shumard was a quiet celebrity among the region’s military veterans. For decades, he delighted in driving his vintage Army jeep in parades and he was sought out at gatherings of vets and members of the air museum, located at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

“He was kind of a rock star to us, though he never would have used those words,” said Hunt, a leader of the museum. “He might be the humblest person I’ve ever known.”

Hunt added, “You didn’t dare call him a hero.” He said Shumard was adamant that the true war heroes were all those who didn’t make it home.

Shumard was born Dec. 2, 1921, in Galesburg, Illinois. He wasn’t yet school-aged when hard times pushed his parents to California in search of work.

When he was 10 and 11 years old and the Great Depression was on, Shumard and his folks became “fruit tramps,” granddaughter Michelle Grady of Rohnert Park recalls. They moved from orchard to orchard in the Monterey-Salinas area, picking produce.

Shumard graduated from high school in Turlock. He had studied at Modesto Junior College for a year and worked briefly at Lockheed Aircraft Co.’s factory in Burbank when, not long after the Japanese Imperial Navy attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, he went to war.

He trained to fly the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk fighter, then the P-47. He flew missions against Germany in the Battle of the Bulge, Hitler’s attempt to disrupt the Allies’ advance that began with the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France.

Early in 1945, 23-year-old 1st Lt. Shumard was flying out of France with the 404th Fighter Squadron, 371st Fighter Group, 9th Air Force. On Valentine’s Day, while flying in formation on his second mission of the day, the wings of his plane and a second one accidentally touched.

Damaged, both planes went out of control and both pilots bailed out, descending beneath parachutes near the French-German border.

Shumard always considered himself lucky, but that day his boots touched down in the midst of German soldiers while the second pilot came down among Americans.

Shumard was imprisoned at a POW camp. As the Allies approached, the prisoners were forced to march many miles to a second camp.