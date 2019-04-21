Sense of Place: Sonoma County creeks, summit named after bobcats

One Wildcat Creek spills into the Pacific near Salt Point State Park. Another is a tributary of Santa Rosa Creek with its headwaters in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

Wildcat Mountain rises above Tolay Valley and is visible from Highway 121 near Sears Point. Not tall enough to be a true mountain, it may have earned that lofty title because its slopes are extremely steep.

Tolay itself is said to mean “bobcat” in the language spoken there (now called Coast Miwok) when the first Europeans arrived. A related verb means “to cock the ears” and from certain angles Wildcat Mountain does resemble a bobcat’s cocked ear.

Among the Bay Area’s indigenous people, bobcat pelts were used for quivers. In traditional stories, Bobcat was Mountain Lion’s sister.

In English, “wildcat” can refer to any wild feline, though in the 19th century it usually referred to bobcats, the more modern term. The origin of these place names is obscure; presumably they were inspired by the presence of these cats. The fact that they are found across the region shows that bobcats ranged over the whole county. They still do.

The first Europeans in the Bay Area were amazed by the behavior of local wildlife.

“Animals seem to have lost their fear and become familiar with man,” wrote English captain Frederick Beechey in the 1820s. Rabbits could sometimes be caught by hand.

Author and publisher Malcolm Margolin relates in “The Ohlone Way” that “foxes, which are now very secretive, were virtually underfoot. Mountain lions and bobcats were prominent and visible.”

But the relationship between people and wildlife soon changed. Predators sometimes preyed on livestock and, 50 years after Beechey’s visit, bobcats, mountain lions, coyotes and foxes had bounties on their heads. Sonoma County paid $2 for a bobcat pelt and the same for a coyote’s. Mountain lions fetched $5.

In the 1880s, wildcats made up more than half the thousands of “varmints” brought in for bounties, so they must have been relatively abundant. That history made bobcats wary of humans. Today, though, hunting is no longer encouraged.

Bobcats are still shy and hunt mostly in the twilight hours of evening and morning. If you’re lucky enough to spot one, you can distinguish it from a lion by its smaller size and short “bob” tail. Long vilified as killers of poultry and lambs, bobcats more commonly go after wild birds, insects, reptiles and even rattlesnakes.

Bobcats can benefit human agriculture by controlling rodents. Spotting a gopher popping out of its hole, a bobcat will sneak in close when its prey goes back underground and then pounce as it reappears.

Lately I’ve been hearing of bobcats acting more arrogantly — strolling through backyards in broad daylight or going after chickens with people watching.

Twice the size of a house cat, they also have twice the attitude.

“Wildcat” can refer to a fierce or aggressive person or something illegal, unethical, irregular, or unauthorized. A wildcat does whatever it wants. It doesn’t care whether you’re watching or what you think. To human eyes, that may be its worst offense.