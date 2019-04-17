SF's Cow Palace will ban gun shows

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO — Gun shows at an arena in the San Francisco Bay Area will be banned starting on January 1.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the governing board of the Cow Palace in Daily City voted Tuesday not to hold shows after 2019, when a contract with the exhibitor Crossroads of the West expires.

Lori Marshall, chief executive officer of the Cow Palace, says the decision was “mindful, although not necessarily governed by,” bans on gun shows in surrounding cities and counties.

Gun-control groups ramped up their protests against the events after the February 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., that killed 14 students and three staffers.

The Cow Palace was built in 1941 to provide a pavilion for livestock exhibitions and operates under the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

