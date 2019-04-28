Explore Graton: West county town offers rich history, tasty restaurants and wines

Filled with history, old gardens and timeworn cottages, Graton is a Sonoma County gem.

The west county village draws visitors with its famed Green Valley wineries and nationally acclaimed restaurants, just steps from one another on the block-long main street.

Add to that a major art gallery, tasting rooms, a packed antiques shop, and a lineup of 19th-century false front architecture reminiscent of a Western movie set, and you’ve got a day-tripper’s destination.

Historic charm

A former Mexican land grant, and a lively farming town in the 1800s heyday of Gravenstein apple production, Graton retains its quiet country charm and old-fashioned traditions.

Seated at the top of the town, the Graton Community Club is the glue that holds together the community with a population of about 1,800, as it has since 1906. A former chicken hatchery, the building was hauled by horses in 1916 to its current location, where today it hosts tea and holiday parties, flower shows, weddings, town hall meetings, election debates and yoga and judo classes.

The biggest annual event in town — the Spring Flower Show — is held at the Club.

“We grow about 4,000 plants for the sale and display wonderful fresh flower arrangements,” said Charlene Stone, a longtime club volunteer. “It’s so popular. People come for homemade food, live music and seedlings and starters for their spring gardens.”

This year’s sale was held last week. The proceeds go to maintenance and restoration of the historic building, as well as scholarships for west county kids attending Santa Rosa Junior College.

The town’s other big event is the Graton Day Parade, a charming convoy of decorated convertibles and flatbed trucks, accompanied by a cacophony of musicians, that culminates in a street party, pet parade, games and a pie contest.

A daily parade, of sorts, can be found on the West County Regional Trail. A procession of walkers, bikers and runners ramble right into Graton on the former railroad line, which links Green Valley towns to Santa Rosa. Its paved footpath meanders alongside Atascadero Creek, farmlands and vineyards of the Green Valley of Russian River Valley American Viticultural Area.

Half a block off the main street, a brand-new public park and community gathering place opens June 2. Graton Green West will feature an amphitheater, benches created by local artisans, redwood trees and “Graton Critch,” a seasonal creek. Later in the year, the completed park will have picnic tables, a playground and sweeping lawns and gardens.

Art and antiques

With a gleaming swirl of silver hair, Mylette Welch holds forth at Graton Gallery on Graton Road, the main street, where she is a co-founder of an expansive showcase of paintings, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, art glass, textiles and woodcrafts created by more than 80 local artists. Since 2002, the gallery, open every day but Monday, also has presented frequent, elaborate juried art shows.

Redolent of the countryside way of life, Welch’s own paintings are flamboyant portrayals of stray dogs, old trucks, farmers markets and rickety barns. Other works found at the fine arts gallery include the bold abstracts of Susan Proehl and Rik Olson’s dramatic prints of Sonoma County scenes.

Next door, in a lofty 1906 Victorian storefront and side-door garden, Mr. Ryder & Company Antiques and Art sells vintage statuary and light fixtures, architectural artifacts, glassware, furnishings and more. The store is a collective of antiques and art dealers.