2 more whales found dead in San Francisco Bay Area

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 19, 2019

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two dead whales have washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area, making five whales that have been found dead in the area in a month.

KPIX-TV reports that a whale about 35 feet long was spotted at Manor Beach in Pacifica Tuesday afternoon, while another washed up along the shoreline near Richmond along Brooks Island Regional Preserve.

There's no word on what killed the mammals.

Scientists say a young female gray whale found dead in the Bay Area in March died of severe malnutrition.

Gray whales are making their annual northward migration from Mexico to Alaska.

