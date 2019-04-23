California death row inmate dies of unknown causes

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 23, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN QUENTIN — The killer of a California police officer has died after being found unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin State Prison.

Corrections officials say 35-year-old Miguel Magallon died Saturday despite emergency measures, and an autopsy will be conducted.

Magallon was sentenced to death on Oct. 15, 2009, for the 2004 murder of Capt. Michael Sparkes Sr. of the Los Angeles County Office of Public Safety.

Sparkes was taking his regular early morning bike ride in a neighborhood near his Compton home when Magallon approached on foot to rob him and shot Sparkes multiple times before fleeing to a waiting car.

Prosecutors say Sparkes was able to call 911 but Magallon returned with another man and fatally shot Sparkes.

Getaway driver Orvis Camillo Anthony was sentenced to 50 years to life.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine