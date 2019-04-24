Jim Dunbar, noted San Francisco newstalk pioneer, dies at 89

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 24, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — Jim Dunbar, a pioneer in San Francisco's newstalk radio who survived an on-air shooting attack, has died at 89.

His daughter, Brooke Dunbar, tells the San Francisco Chronicle that Dunbar died Monday at his home.

Dunbar spent 37 years at KGO-AM, where he had a morning newstalk show. He was credited with helping the station go from last to first place for a quarter-century. Dunbar retired in 2000.

Dunbar was so well-known that a man claiming to be the Zodiac killer once called his show more than 50 times in two hours.

Dunbar also survived a 1973 shooting. A gunman fired at him but the studio's bulletproof glass saved Dunbar, who stayed on the air to describe the attack. Another KGO employee was killed before the gunman shot himself.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine