Sheep take center stage at Plum Blossom Farm

Carole Balala raises sheep on her Plum Blossom Farm near Cloverdale. To support the farm and animals, she uses the sheep’s wool to create cat toys, ornaments, scented and unscented felt soaps and other items to sell.

Plum Blossom Farm, located on a historic property north of Cloverdale, is home to Carole Balala and her fiance, Aaron McNamara, as well as 36 sheep, 14 chickens, 11 ducks and an assortment of dogs and cats.

Many of the animals on the 6-acre farm, which Balala named in memory of a childhood pet horse, are rescues. Unlike other farms, she says, her animals aren’t sent off to auction.

“Most of the ducks at Plum Blossom Farm are leftovers from a duck egg farm,” she says, “and most of the chickens came from Animal Place, a nonprofit in Vacaville. Prior to that, they had been laying eggs in battery cages, until they were no longer deemed profitable.”

To support her farm and animals, Balala, 38, uses the sheep’s wool to make items such as felted soaps, wall art, scarves and dryer balls, which she then sells online.

Despite not growing up in an agricultural family, Balala has always been drawn to farm animals and the outdoors.

About 15 years ago, while working part time in a health foods store in Humboldt County, Balala was seriously searching for a career path when she decided she wanted to own a commercial sheep ranch.

Her business plan called for buying a small flock of ewes, breeding them, selling their wool and sending the lambs to auction when they reached market weight.

During her research, she discovered Wensleydales, a rare, hardy breed with long, lustrous fiber, that often bring 10 times the price of regular breeds.

She purchased her first ewes from a rancher in Oregon in 2007 and moved to her grandparents’ property in Healdsburg.

While it all looked good, everything changed once the first lambs were born.

“Not only did the economy take a dump that year, I knew right away I could never separate those babies from their mamas,” she recalls.

She suddenly found herself with 20 lambs while, at the same time, having to reevaluate her entire business plan.

Fortunately, she was able to purchase the Cloverdale property in a foreclosure sale in 2008, thereby assuring all her animals could stay together and live out their lives with her on the small farm.

The farmhouse was built around 1900 for the son of William “Pop” McCray, proprietor of the Old Homestead, a well-known summer resort once located on 236 acres just below the property. McCray Road in Cloverdale is named for him.

After buying the farm, Balala realized simply selling wool to hand spinners was not going to pay the bills. To help make ends meet, she worked until about five years ago as a coordinator for Wildlife Fawn Rescue, a Sonoma County organization that rescues, rehabilitates and releases orphaned, trapped or injured fawns.

Balala previously had dabbled in oil painting and pottery, but it wasn’t until she found fiber arts and dove deep into the world of textiles that she felt artistically fulfilled. Using the wool to make her creations allowed Balala to keep the lambs off the auction block.

In addition to selling the raw fiber to spinners and weavers, she started using the wool to make such things as felted dryer balls, felted soaps, ornaments, cat toys, crafting kits, and nesting balls for birds, selling them at craft fairs, through her online Etsy store and on her website at www.plumblossomfarm.com.