Suspect in 2 Bay Area killings may be linked to third death

AN FRANCISCO — A man arrested in Nevada for investigation of killing two family members in the San Francisco Bay Area is considered a suspect in a third killing.

A University of California, Berkeley police sergeant says 43-year-old Stefon Jefferson is a suspect in the shooting death of a man at People's Park Friday afternoon.

Authorities believe Jefferson shot and killed his uncle in Oakland Friday morning before going to San Francisco to kill another relative in the Bayview district.

He became the subject of a manhunt by the time officers spotted him in the South Lake Tahoe area Friday night. Jefferson led them on a high-speed chase across the state line, during which he shot and injured a Douglas County, Nev. sheriff's sergeant before crashing his car on a highway.