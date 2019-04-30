Police: Ukiah woman randomly attacked with 15-pound brick, good Samaritan loses part of ear

A Ukiah man remained in custody Tuesday, suspected of attacking a woman with a brick as she talked on her cellphone, and then attacking a man with a rock who came to her defense.

The woman, 18, suffered a head injury and the man, 64, had a fractured rib and part of one ear torn off, Ukiah police said.

The violence led to the arrest of David Leon Maupin, 41, a homeless man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon and mayhem. Maupin was held in the Mendocino County Jail with bail set at $235,000.

The attacks happened Sunday morning, April 21, on the edge of downtown. A caller reported seeing a driver in a white Mercedes try to run over a red‑haired man at South Main Street and East Gobbi Street. As officers responded to the apparent attempted car assault, more people dialed 911 reporting the brick and rock attacks at nearby South State Street by a man with red hair.

Maupin, who had long red hair and a red goatee, was taken into custody while officers unraveled what happened.

The Ukiah woman had been crossing State Street, talking on her cellphone, when Maupin approached her from behind and hit the back of her head with a 15‑pound brick, police said. The woman didn’t know her attacker and officials said it appeared to be unprovoked.

While she was on the ground, the suspect picked up a large volcanic rock and stood over her. The good Samaritan, who was also walking in the area, saw what happened and went to her defense, yelling at the suspect, police said. The suspect then hit him at least once with the rock, knocking him to the ground.

Several people were in the area and some started first aid and told police what they’d seen.

Officers arrested Maupin on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of mayhem, all felonies. He also was in violation of his probation on a battery conviction.

Detectives investigated the initial report involving the vehicle and weren’t able to identify the driver. The suspect hadn’t been hit by the car, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.