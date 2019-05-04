Pretended to be a cop when he was 19 - now his credibility as a Santa Rosa police officer is being questioned

Santa Rosa Police Officer Tim Gooler pretended to be a police officer before he became one.

That was eight years ago when he was a 19-year-old enrolled in a police Explorer program for teens interested in law enforcement. According to court documents and a police report, Gooler created a fake government ID using the name and badge number of real CHP officers to gain administrator access to a website for aspiring police officers like him. He said he wanted to make the member-only website better.

The officer in charge of the site figured out the ID Gooler emailed him was fake and launched an investigation, the files said. Gooler was charged in 2012 with multiple misdemeanor crimes and pleaded no contest the next year to falsifying a government ID, according to court filings from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Gooler attended college and got his record expunged in 2014. The next year he was hired by the Santa Rosa Police Department and sent to the training academy.

“It was clearly a mistake, and I should not have done that,” said Gooler, 26, who now drives a patrol car on the weekend graveyard shift.

“I owned up to it. It was certainly a learning experience,” he said in an interview this week.

The conviction didn’t bar him from becoming a police officer. But his actions — feigning to be a police officer by creating a fake CHP identification card — qualify as the type of conduct that the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office now says it should have been providing to defense attorneys in the 792 cases identified so far in which Gooler may have been a prosecution witness.

Prosecutors didn’t realize Gooler was the same person they tried as a 19-year-old man, and Santa Rosa Police Department officials didn’t believe they could lawfully provide the District Attorney’s Office with Gooler’s prior record because it occurred before he became a police officer.

So the disclosure of Gooler’s past didn’t happen for the first 3½ years of his law enforcement career, during which the rookie became known within his department for being a proactive officer with a lot of arrests. In 2017, Gooler booked 128 people on suspicion of drunken driving — a total that won him recognition from the Northern California chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Last year, Gooler was the first officer on the scene of an attempted robbery at a Santa Rosa armored truck facility. Gooler was confronted by a gunman — later identified as Milton Gamez-Fierro, a previously deported felon who tried to rob the same facility seven years before. Gooler shot and wounded Gamez-Fierro, who was eventually convicted of attempted robbery and is now serving an 18-year prison term.

Defendants remained in the dark about Gooler’s criminal history, which even expunged should have been disclosed to defense lawyers to comply with U.S. Supreme Court rulings governing potential police credibility issues.

His actions came to light in December, when a prosecutor preparing a subpoena requesting Gooler testify in a methamphetamine case found a document from the CHP’s 2011 investigation into Gooler. He alerted his supervisors.

According to a police report and court filings, Gooler pretended to be a Sacramento-area CHP officer named Tim Green in his correspondence with an actual CHP officer in order to gain administrator privileges to a closed website for police Explorer volunteers. Gooler had also pretended to be a patrolman in posts he wrote on the Explorer website, saying things like “if you know the vehicle code you can stop almost any car lol,” according to a court filing.