Santa Rosa mom suspected of DUI when getting kids from school

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Santa Rosa mom was arrested Tuesday, suspected of being extremely intoxicated when she picked up her children from school, police said.

Jaqueline Renee Victorio, 36, was seen drinking alcohol in a Humboldt Street school parking lot and then getting her kids and driving away, traffic Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said Wednesday.

Officers were called and stopped her nearby. She failed sobriety tests and preliminarily blood‑alcohol tests showed a 0.16 level, twice the legal limit, Gloeckner said. Officers also found evidence of alcohol in the car, she said.

Police arrested Victorio on suspicion of drunken driving and felony child endangerment. She was booked into Sonoma County Jail but was released after posting $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine