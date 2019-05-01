Santa Rosa mom suspected of DUI when getting kids from school

A Santa Rosa mom was arrested Tuesday, suspected of being extremely intoxicated when she picked up her children from school, police said.

Jaqueline Renee Victorio, 36, was seen drinking alcohol in a Humboldt Street school parking lot and then getting her kids and driving away, traffic Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said Wednesday.

Officers were called and stopped her nearby. She failed sobriety tests and preliminarily blood‑alcohol tests showed a 0.16 level, twice the legal limit, Gloeckner said. Officers also found evidence of alcohol in the car, she said.

Police arrested Victorio on suspicion of drunken driving and felony child endangerment. She was booked into Sonoma County Jail but was released after posting $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

