Family of Bay Area man killed in Tesla crash sue automaker

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 1, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN JOSE — The family of a software engineer who died after his Tesla SUV crashed on a San Francisco Bay Area highway has sued the automaker.

The lawsuit filed in a Santa Clara County says the autopilot navigation system caused the crash on Highway 101 that killed Walter Huang near Mountain View in Silicon Valley last year.

Huang's widow, Sevonne Huang, and his family also sued the state's Department of Transportation for not maintaining the highway.

The California Highway Patrol said Walter Huang was traveling south in the carpool lane when the Tesla crashed against a freeway barrier. The crash caused a fire. Rescuers were able to free him, but he died later at a hospital.

The family's attorney, B. Mark Fong, said Wednesday they are suing to help prevent "this tragedy from happening to other drivers using Tesla vehicles."

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine