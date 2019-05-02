Dana Couey, gospel singer, dies at 61

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2019

Dana Couey, a leading light of gospel music in the North Bay who spread joy and laughter throughout the region’s tight-knit Cursillo community, died this week at the age of 61.

The Santa Rosa woman was the founder of the 4th Day Gospel Singers, a choir that sprung from the Cursillo movement in Sonoma County. Cursillo, Spanish for “little course,” is a series of three-day retreats designed to train Catholic laypeople to develop deeper connections to their faith.

Couey, a professional musician, had been involved in North Bay Cursillos since 1986, according to friends. She also performed at secular events such as weddings and funerals around the North Bay with her husband, Doug Harman, and her stepson, James.

“She had an amazing capability of encouraging others to sing and enjoy the joy of worship kind of music together,” said Sue Lowman, a friend who first met Couey in 1986. “What a voice, what a voice.”

Couey was deeply involved in the Cursillo community, according to Lowman and others who knew her, and once served as a rectora, or the leader of a Cursillo weekend retreat.

“She was active in Cursillo, and when I say active, I mean active,” Lowman said. “Dana’s theme on that weekend was ‘Love Can Build A Bridge,’ and that’s the way she lived her life.”

Barbara Sackett, who knew Couey for over 30 years, said she had an incredible talent for impacting listeners through song.

“She made God alive for us through her music,” Sackett said. “We just loved her. Her music was angelic.”

Couey was a generous person who would always help the Cursillo community in any way she could, often playing fundraisers for free, Sackett said. She also volunteered outside of Cursillo, including with the Kairos Prison Ministry, a faith-based organization that works to help rehabilitate incarcerated men and women.

“As far as our community’s concerned, she has served our community faithfully for over 30 years,” Sackett said. “She was generous to a fault with her time.”

Veronica Eicken, Sackett’s daughter, knew Couey since Eicken was a baby. She said Couey’s importance to Cursillo communities in the North Bay and around the nation can’t be overstated.

“There are so many communities that are just crying right now, because there’s such a gaping hole that will be left,” she said. “She was just this silent little butterfly that brought joy wherever she went.”

One of Couey’s biggest impacts was her constant presence at North Bay Cursillo events, where she would sing for free despite the fact that she made her living as a musician, Eicken said.

“It definitely was a God-given talent, and she gave it away,” she said.

Carrie Tate, who sang under Couey in the 4th Day Gospel Singers, said Couey’s talent as a music director was to make performers want to bring out the best in themselves.

“She had so much joy on her face while she was singing, that it made you want to sing better,” she said. “She just comes alive when she’s singing. She’s had an impact on a lot of people, because of her talent and abilities.”

Jo Ann Schloegel, the president of the Redwood Empire Secretariat of the Cursillo Movement, said Couey was known in the Cursillo community as a “go-to” musician, who would always deliver a stunning performance. But Couey was also well known for her sense of humor, including doing an impression of the “Saturday Night Live” character Father Guido Sarducci.

“She did him really well, and she would come out in a priest’s outfit, and she would have her Italian accent; I loved that,” she said.

Julie Schaefer, a friend of Couey’s for the last 15 years, said the look on Couey’s face as she sang made a lasting impression on everyone who saw it.

“You could tell she was in the song when she was singing it, and smiling,” Schaefer said. “It was just beautiful to watch her as she was singing — there’s no way to describe it.”

Members of the Cursillo community, including Lowman, Eicken and Schaefer, say the community is all picturing Couey the same way: singing with the angels, her heart filled with joy.

“I can see her now in heaven singing in the great gospel choir, and everybody’s in tune, and everybody’s clapping and swaying in unison, and she’s got a smile on her face,” Lowman said. “And that’s what I think about when I think about Dana, and that’s where I think Dana is now.”

Family members could not be reached this week for information on services and survivors.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

