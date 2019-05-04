Memorial for Sonoma County fire veteran Brian Elliott set for May 24

A public celebration of the life of Brian Elliott will take place on May 24.

Elliott was the industrious and musical former Sonoma County firefighter who found a second career in advising the cannabis industry on matters of safety and compliance with regulations. He died March 27 at age 65.

The gathering to honor him will begin at 11 a.m. within Saralee and Richard’s Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Friends of Elliott created a GoFundMe account to accept donations to help assure the longterm wellbeing of someone very close to him: his grandson, Matthew, who lives with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

The GoFundMe page is at: gofundme.com/brian-elliott-celebration-of-life