Memorial for Sonoma County fire veteran Brian Elliott set for May 24

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A public celebration of the life of Brian Elliott will take place on May 24.

Elliott was the industrious and musical former Sonoma County firefighter who found a second career in advising the cannabis industry on matters of safety and compliance with regulations. He died March 27 at age 65.

The gathering to honor him will begin at 11 a.m. within Saralee and Richard’s Barn at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Friends of Elliott created a GoFundMe account to accept donations to help assure the longterm wellbeing of someone very close to him: his grandson, Matthew, who lives with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

The GoFundMe page is at: gofundme.com/brian-elliott-celebration-of-life

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine