Rohnert Park man suspected of sexual, physical abuse at in-home facility

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 2, 2019

A Rohnert Park man operating an in-home care facility for mentally and physically disabled adults and children has been accused by three people of sexual and physical abuse that spanned several years, authorities said.

Officers arrested the man, identified by police as Keith Marcum, 68, on Monday afternoon at his home after an initial victim came to police in April, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said.

That person, who is disabled and was a former patient at the home, accused Marcum of prolonged sexual and physical abuse that started about 10 years ago.

Two additional people have come forward to police with similar allegations in the days following Marcum’s arrest, and detectives worry more have not yet contacted police, Johnson said.

A search of Marcum’s Brenda Way home in Rohnert Park, where he’s run the facility for about 30 years, additionally turned up more than 600 images of child pornography, the agency said.

“We think that this case is going to grow,” Johnson said. “We are at the very tip of the iceberg.”

Police identified Marcum on Thursday as a “board-certified clinical psychologist,” but Marcum’s name does not appear in a search of licensing records for California psychologists on the website of the state Department of Consumer Affairs. His name is also absent from the licensing records for the American Board of Professional Psychology.

In their initial press release on Wednesday, they identified him as a “board-certified clinical pathologist.”

Basic public searches for Marcum’s name turned up no apparent listings of him as a psychologist or pathologist, but Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz and Johnson both said late Thursday that they thought Marcum had retired as a psychologist.

Marcum was released from jail Thursday afternoon after posting a bond for a $765,000 bail, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum. Interviewed at his residence Thursday afternoon, Marcum said he did not know why he was arrested or “what was going on.”

“I don’t have any recollection of doing anything wrong,” he said.

Marcum said he had operated a foster home out of the residence from 1990 to 2009 and had stopped working completely a year ago. He also said the home was used as a facility for disabled clients while he was employed by the North Bay Regional Center, an organization that aids people with developmental disabilities, from 1990 to 2006. Representatives of the North Bay Regional Center did not immediately return a request for confirmation of Marcum’s employment there late Thursday afternoon.

Marcum declined to answer additional questions about his arrest or work history, or the three people police said were living with him at the time of his arrest. Their family members were contacted and the three people were removed from the home.

As of Thursday, prosecutors had filed 14 felony charges against Marcum based on information from the initial victim who came to police, Johnson said. They included multiple counts of sodomy, forced lewd acts on a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child and possessing child porn, court records show.

The Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office, which was listed as his legal counsel in court records, did not return a request for comment Thursday.

The two additional people who came forward after Marcum’s arrest described being sexually abused by Marcum over the course of eight years, starting at the age of 6, police said.

Johnson did not have a time frame for when those alleged acts were said to have occurred, and said detectives were still investigating those allegations as of Thursday. He did not know if either victim was also a patient or former patient at the facility, he said.

Johnson did not know how many people were in Marcum’s care over the course of his career, though that would be part of the investigation, he said. Detectives planned to interview the three people living with Marcum at the time of his arrest as part of their investigation.

Matt Moynan, who’s lived next door to Marcum for five years, said he was surprised to hear about the man’s arrest. Moynan said Marcum appeared to be a nice person, though he would occasionally yell out commands at the people who lived with him. Moynan could only recall two men who he saw regularly at the home, along with Marcum, and both appeared to be disabled men.

“When I talked to him about what he did and he seemed to be doing a good job for the kids,” Moynan said.

Detectives urged any additional victims to contact the department’s Investigations unit at 707-584-2630.

Marcum is scheduled to return to the Sonoma County Superior Court for arraignment proceedings on Monday. The court website showed no prior criminal cases for him.

Staff Writer Andrew Beale contributed reporting.

