Rohnert Park man suspected of sexual, physical abuse at in-home facility

A Rohnert Park man operating an in-home care facility for mentally and physically disabled adults and children has been accused by three people of sexual and physical abuse that spanned several years, authorities said.

Officers arrested the man, identified by police as Keith Marcum, 68, on Monday afternoon at his home after an initial victim came to police in April, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said.

That person, who is disabled and was a former patient at the home, accused Marcum of prolonged sexual and physical abuse that started about 10 years ago.

Two additional people have come forward to police with similar allegations in the days following Marcum’s arrest, and detectives worry more have not yet contacted police, Johnson said.

A search of Marcum’s Brenda Way home in Rohnert Park, where he’s run the facility for about 30 years, additionally turned up more than 600 images of child pornography, the agency said.

“We think that this case is going to grow,” Johnson said. “We are at the very tip of the iceberg.”

Police identified Marcum on Thursday as a “board-certified clinical psychologist,” but Marcum’s name does not appear in a search of licensing records for California psychologists on the website of the state Department of Consumer Affairs. His name is also absent from the licensing records for the American Board of Professional Psychology.

In their initial press release on Wednesday, they identified him as a “board-certified clinical pathologist.”

Basic public searches for Marcum’s name turned up no apparent listings of him as a psychologist or pathologist, but Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz and Johnson both said late Thursday that they thought Marcum had retired as a psychologist.

Marcum was released from jail Thursday afternoon after posting a bond for a $765,000 bail, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum. Interviewed at his residence Thursday afternoon, Marcum said he did not know why he was arrested or “what was going on.”

“I don’t have any recollection of doing anything wrong,” he said.

Marcum said he had operated a foster home out of the residence from 1990 to 2009 and had stopped working completely a year ago. He also said the home was used as a facility for disabled clients while he was employed by the North Bay Regional Center, an organization that aids people with developmental disabilities, from 1990 to 2006. Representatives of the North Bay Regional Center did not immediately return a request for confirmation of Marcum’s employment there late Thursday afternoon.

Marcum declined to answer additional questions about his arrest or work history, or the three people police said were living with him at the time of his arrest. Their family members were contacted and the three people were removed from the home.

As of Thursday, prosecutors had filed 14 felony charges against Marcum based on information from the initial victim who came to police, Johnson said. They included multiple counts of sodomy, forced lewd acts on a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child and possessing child porn, court records show.

The Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office, which was listed as his legal counsel in court records, did not return a request for comment Thursday.