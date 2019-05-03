Santa Rosa man on probation arrested on drug, gun charges

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 3, 2019

A 19-year-old Santa Rosa resident was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of selling cocaine and possession of a handgun that was reported stolen out of Oregon.

Orlando Albor-Perez was driving in the area of Iroquois Street and West Steele Lane when a Santa Rosa gang crimes detective pulled him over for a vehicle code violation, according to a police press statement.

Albor-Perez was on probation for a previous drug case, prompting officials to conduct a probation search of his residence and other vehicles on 900 block of College Avenue. That’s when police found a black and silver semi-automatic Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun; about 200 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition, 9 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and drug sales paraphernalia.

Albor-Perez was arrested and taken to Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of drug sales, possession of a concealed firearm in vehicle, committing a felony while armed, possession of stolen property and violating probation.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

