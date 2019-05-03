Woman impersonating nanny arrested in Bay Area

KENSIGTON— Police in Emeryville say a woman with a criminal background accused of impersonating a nanny to target young, affluent families in the San Francisco Bay Area has been arrested.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Darlene Monticalvo was arrested Thursday after Emeryville police learned that she had allegedly assumed the identity of another woman and was being considered for employment by two San Francisco families.

Emeryville police say the two families contacted police after realizing that Monticalvo was an impostor.

It now immediately known if Monticalvo has an attorney.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com