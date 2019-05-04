Santa Rosa man arrested in marijuana-related kidnapping after standoff with police

Following an armed search and standoff with officers Saturday afternoon, a Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping two brothers over a marijuana deal that went awry, police said.

Juan Canchola, 24, was arrested after a standoff with officers at a residential property in the 4200 block of Sebastopol Road, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Kyle Philp.

No shots were fired during the noon-time operation near the intersection with South Wright Road. Police sent out a Nixle alert shortly before 1 p.m, asking people to avoid the area. About a dozen neighbors were allowed to return to their homes before 2 p.m.

The search involved a heavy police presence, including a tactical armored vehicle.

Canchola and the two brothers — whom police did not identify — had allegedly been part of a marijuana deal that took a wrong turn after some of the plants were stolen, according to officers. Canchola had blamed the brothers and kidnapped them for ransom because he had to pay off the debt for the deal, police said. They were bound by duct tape and zip ties.

The two had not been seen by friends or relatives since late Friday afternoon.

Their mother reported to police at 4:11 a.m. that she received a phone call from an unknown person who claimed to have her sons. She was told that if she did not provide a substantial amount of money she would not see them again, police said.

During the investigation, officers said they learned that one brother was released to get ransom money and bring it to Canchola. The brother told police that his sibling was still tied up and being held for ransom at the house on Sebastopol Road.

At 1 p.m., SWAT and hostage negotiations team members approached the residence. They were able to rescue the brother and arrest Canchola without incident, police said. A replica firearm and evidence related to a kidnapping was found during the search. No injuries were reported.

Canchola was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping for ransom and false imprisonment.