Man stabbed numerous times near Sonoma Valley elementary school

A man was stabbed multiple times Saturday night in Fetters Hot Springs and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities responded to a report of a stabbing victim near Flowery Elementary School, located at 17600 Sonoma Highway, shortly before 8 p.m., said Sgt. Brian Parks of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect and victim had apparently exchanged words before the attack, Parks said. The victim was stabbed numerous times in the abdomen and a few times in the arm.

The suspect was still at large as of Saturday night.