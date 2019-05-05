Man stabbed numerous times near Sonoma Valley elementary school

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A man was stabbed multiple times Saturday night in Fetters Hot Springs and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities responded to a report of a stabbing victim near Flowery Elementary School, located at 17600 Sonoma Highway, shortly before 8 p.m., said Sgt. Brian Parks of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect and victim had apparently exchanged words before the attack, Parks said. The victim was stabbed numerous times in the abdomen and a few times in the arm.

The suspect was still at large as of Saturday night.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine