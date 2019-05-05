Windsor man arrested on suspicion of bottle attack in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police are investigating what appeared to be an unprovoked attack late Saturday by a group of men who confronted a couple walking in a neighborhood.

A 26-year-old Santa Rosa man and his girlfriend, a 30-year-old Santa Rosa woman, were walking south on Coffey Lane just north of Piner Road before midnight when they were confronted by the men, police said in a news release.

One of the men struck the boyfriend on the back of the head with a glass bottle, police said.

“A fight ensued and the man fell to the street as a result of his injuries,” officials said in the statement. “The suspects fled as officers arrived.”

The wounded man was treated at the site.

Officers detained north of where the fight occurred one of the suspects, identified as Dustin Matthew Simpson, 37, of Windsor. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Simpson appeared to have posted bail and been released Sunday, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about the assault should call Santa Rosa police at 707-543-3600.

