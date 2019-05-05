Windsor man arrested on suspicion of bottle attack in Santa Rosa

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa police are investigating what appeared to be an unprovoked attack late Saturday by a group of men who confronted a couple walking in a neighborhood.

A 26-year-old Santa Rosa man and his girlfriend, a 30-year-old Santa Rosa woman, were walking south on Coffey Lane just north of Piner Road before midnight when they were confronted by the men, police said in a news release.

One of the men struck the boyfriend on the back of the head with a glass bottle, police said.

“A fight ensued and the man fell to the street as a result of his injuries,” officials said in the statement. “The suspects fled as officers arrived.”

The wounded man was treated at the site.

Officers detained north of where the fight occurred one of the suspects, identified as Dustin Matthew Simpson, 37, of Windsor. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Simpson appeared to have posted bail and been released Sunday, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about the assault should call Santa Rosa police at 707-543-3600.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine