Driver mistook gas pedal for brake in Rohnert Park rollover crash, authorities say

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 6, 2019

A man mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed his truck into an occupied SUV, causing it to roll over at a Rohnert Park Costco gas station Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The 57-year-old SUV driver, who wasn’t identified, still was strapped in her seat when officers arrived at 2:45 p.m. at the Costco parking lot on Redwood Drive, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a statement. She was removed from the vehicle and sent to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officers determined the 50-year-old Dodge truck driver, who wasn’t identified, was pulling up to a gas pump when he mistook the gas pedal for the brake. The car quickly accelerated and hit the Mercury SUV as its driver was waiting to exit the parking lot.

Both cars nearly struck other vehicles, authorities said.

The truck driver had an expired driver’s license at the time of the collision, and officers will seek charges against him for driving without a valid license, authorities said in the news release. He and his passenger did not show any apparent injuries.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

