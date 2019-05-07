Deputies: Covelo man arrested after punching police dog

A Covelo man was arrested last week after punching a police dog several times in the face, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ambrose Sky Fallis, 19, was booked into Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of assaulting a police dog, resisting arrest, possessing drug paraphernalia and altering an imitation firearm, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Deputies responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a man firing a gun from a speeding truck, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies and CHP officers caught up with the red Honda Ridgeline after it stopped on Barnes Lane in northeast Covelo.

The driver, later identified as Fallis, refused to get out of the pickup for over an hour, the Sheriff’s Office said. When he finally exited, deputies released a K-9 named Leo to restrain him, fearing he was armed.

“Fallis fought with K-9 Leo, pulling at his ears and punching him in the head and face in the attempt to get the K-9 Leo to release him,” officials said in the news release.

Deputies were able to handcuff Fallis. During a search of his truck, deputies said, they found a meth pipe and two replica firearms with the red tips painted black. Despite reports that Fallis was firing a gun into the air, they did not find an actual firearm, the Sheriff’s Office said.

