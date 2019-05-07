Petaluma police seek to identify pair suspected of using stolen credit cards to buy $4,000 worth of items at Target

Petaluma police are seeking help in identifying two people seen in Target surveillance video Sunday, suspected of using credit cards stolen from a vehicle of a couple visiting a riverside park.

The victims returned from their walk at Shollenberger Park about 2 p.m. Sunday and discovered their vehicle had been burglarized and credit cards stolen. Soon after they received fraud alerts from their credit card company involving more than $4,000 in purchases at Target stores in Petaluma and Rohnert Park, police said.

Store video showed the same people at both locations and police are asking if anyone recognizes them to call Officer Ron Flores at 707‑778‑4372.

