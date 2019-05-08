Sheriff's Office names suspect wanted in stabbing of teen boy

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 7, 2019

A 20-year-old woman has been identified by authorities as the suspect in a stabbing Saturday in Agua Caliente.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Raquel Magana of Petaluma in connection with the attack on a 16-year-old boy. Magana is wanted on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday when the boy was riding his bike on a bike path near Rancho Vista Mobile Home Park, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Magana asked him if he was in a gang, and when he said no, she pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times, authorities said.

The boy was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive the attack. Anyone with information on Magana’s location is asked to call Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 707-565-2121.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

