Ukiah police: Texans robbed while trying to buy cannabis

Ukiah police said they’re looking for three robbers who assaulted and held up two Texans who drove to Mendocino County to buy cannabis.

The two victims called police on April 28 to report the assault and robbery, saying they’d gone to a Gardens Avenue home with cash and were met by three men, one masked and holding an assault rifle.

One victim was hit in the head and the second man ran after being confronted by the robbers, police said.

The robbers then took the money and left in two vehicles. The injured victim was taken to Ukiah Valley Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Detectives are investigating the case as an assault with a deadly weapon, battery with great bodily injury and conspiracy, all felonies. Further details weren’t available Tuesday.

Gardens Avenue is in a residential neighborhood southwest of downtown Ukiah.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.