Dancing the night away: Old Sonoma County prom photos

Prom season is underway in Sonoma County. Nail appointments are booked, limousines are fueled and corsages are chilling in the fridge.

This spring high school tradition can be traced back to the late 1800s, when students at colleges and universities in the northeast United States celebrated graduating seniors with a formal dance that reinforced social etiquette and manners. The ritual migrated to American high schools by the early 1900s and was celebrated nationally as early as 1930.

During the booming post-WWII years, the dance moved from high school gymnasiums to formal banquet halls. The fanciest venue of note was the White House, where President Gerald Ford’s daughter, Susan, celebrated with her classmates in the mansion’s East Room in 1975.

As the venue changed, so have social mores. In the early days high schools banned interracial and same-sex couples, and going to the prom stag was social suicide. Today, prom-goers attend in groups as well as couples. Prom kings and queens are gay, straight, racially diverse and special needs.

As you prepare for the main event, click through our gallery above to see how Sonoma County celebrated prom way back when.